Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 1,679,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 497,706 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 738,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,429. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

