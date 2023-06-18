Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $159,253.63 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002212 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

