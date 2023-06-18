Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $191.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.07. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

