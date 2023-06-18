AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLMGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AcuityAds Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ILLM opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

AcuityAds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.