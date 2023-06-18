AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AcuityAds Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ILLM opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AcuityAds Company Profile

ILLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.