ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.0 days.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA stock remained flat at $22.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. ADENTRA has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADENTRA Company Profile

HDIUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.