Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

