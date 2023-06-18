AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.
AeroVironment Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AVAV stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -268.23 and a beta of 0.59. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in AeroVironment by 7.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
