Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 45,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

