Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 788.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.