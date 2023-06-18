Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.9 %

AGYS stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

