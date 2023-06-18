Aion Achieves Market Cap of $391,174.07 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $391,174.07 and $617.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00105902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00052152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032931 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017141 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.