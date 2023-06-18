Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $396,156.02 and approximately $416.02 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00107842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

