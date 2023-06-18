Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

