Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,468.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,695 shares of company stock worth $801,071 and have sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,966 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

