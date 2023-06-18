Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.48 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $124.48 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,365,034,495 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

