Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

