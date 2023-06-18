Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after buying an additional 1,088,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

