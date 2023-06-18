Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.38. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

