Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

