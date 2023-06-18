Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

