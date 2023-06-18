Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,182 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

