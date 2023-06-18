AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AltEnergy Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.