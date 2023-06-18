Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 681,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMP opened at $325.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.10. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

