Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,015,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 3,441,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of Amplifon stock remained flat at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

