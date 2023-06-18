Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,201.7 days.

Ampol Price Performance

CTXAF remained flat at $20.56 on Friday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

