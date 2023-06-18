Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,201.7 days.
Ampol Price Performance
CTXAF remained flat at $20.56 on Friday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.
Ampol Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampol (CTXAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.