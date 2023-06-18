Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $40.00

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,192,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 314,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Get Rating

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

