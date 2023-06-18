Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $29.91

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.91.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,224,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
