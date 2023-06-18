Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $29.91

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,224,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

