Analyzing D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for D2L and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get D2L alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D2L 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

D2L currently has a consensus price target of C$10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 69.06%. Given D2L’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D2L is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D2L N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.50 -$6.94 million ($0.23) -6.13

This table compares D2L and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

D2L has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares D2L and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D2L N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -24.28% -35.42% -10.52%

Summary

D2L beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D2L

(Get Rating)

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance. It also provides Brightspace Degree Compass, a Web-based course recommendation tool that guides students' course selection; Brightspace LeaP, an adaptive learning platform to create individualized online learning experience for students; Brightspace Assignment Grader, an online grading tool that improves productivity and work-life balance; Brightspace Binder, a solution for students to collect, organize, and discover learning content; Brightspace Campus Life, an application that provides students with access to their courses, campus news and updates, upcoming events, and more; and Brightspace Course Catalog, a solution that enables users to search for the list of courses. In addition, it offers Brightspace Capture, a solution to record and broadcast media presentations; Brightspace Binder Shop, a solution for users to discover, evaluate, and recommend e-textbooks for learners; Brightspace Open Courses, an open online learning solution; Brightspace Pulse, an application that helps students to stay up to date and prepared by unifying course calendars, assignments, grades, and news; and D2L Wave, a platform for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of education options from various educational institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada with locations in Toronto, Winnipeg, and Richmond, Canada; Towson, Maryland; Melbourne, Australia; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; and Singapore.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.