Analyzing Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.83, indicating that its stock price is 1,683% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 92.09 N/A N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.56 -$6.35 million N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A Greenpro Capital -141.17% -36.21% -29.89%

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

