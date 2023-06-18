Analyzing Silence Therapeutics (SLNCF) & Its Rivals

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) is one of 350 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silence Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors 262 1447 3413 30 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silence Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors -249.78% -52.31% -13.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.63 Silence Therapeutics Competitors $146.75 million -$3.01 million 25.49

Silence Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics rivals beat Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery, and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It also develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. The company was founded on November 18, 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.