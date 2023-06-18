Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up 2.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 18.90% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

