Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.92 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,361,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,100,000 after acquiring an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,400. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of ZI opened at $26.82 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

