Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

