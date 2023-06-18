Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Post worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

