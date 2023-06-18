Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.14% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,293,000. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,893,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AVDE stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

