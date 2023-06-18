Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.
Snap-on Price Performance
NYSE SNA opened at $273.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $275.24. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
