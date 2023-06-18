Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Price Performance

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $273.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $275.24. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.