Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 1,026 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,877.2% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

