Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 23,418 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

