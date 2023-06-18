ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in May

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 789,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 129.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $339.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.72 and its 200 day moving average is $288.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.