ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $25,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

