ApeCoin (APE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.88 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00007950 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $776.50 million and approximately $58.88 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
