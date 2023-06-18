AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in May

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AppFolio by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $173.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.72. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $178.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.