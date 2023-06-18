Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 31,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE ABR opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

