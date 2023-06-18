Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $19.63 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.