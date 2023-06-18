Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $5,073,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 882,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $553.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.