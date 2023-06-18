Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $552.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions



Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

