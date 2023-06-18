Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.26 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Ark has a total market cap of $38.26 million and approximately $460,001.77 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002214 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,692,750 coins and its circulating supply is 173,693,514 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

