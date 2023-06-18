Ark Trading Down 2.7% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Ark has a total market cap of $38.26 million and approximately $460,001.77 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002214 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003128 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,692,750 coins and its circulating supply is 173,693,514 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

