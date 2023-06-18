Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on ARKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arko by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,695,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arko by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Arko by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,582,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 586,135 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arko Price Performance
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Arko Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.