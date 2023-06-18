Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arko by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,695,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arko by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Arko by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,582,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 586,135 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of Arko stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Arko has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $954.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

