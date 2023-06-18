Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 756,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. 950,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.60 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.